Barcelona [Spain], June 5 (ANI): Two-time world champion Max Verstappen started the Spanish Grand Prix from the pole position and continued to lead from start to finish. He has extended his lead in the Driver standings by 53 points ahead of teammate Sergio Perez (117).

Verstappen was awarded extra points as he set the fastest lap in the final stages. After topping all three practice sessions and qualifying at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Verstappen finished the race on Sunday 25 seconds clear of Lewis Hamilton.

At the same time, Mercedes made a comeback this season with two podiums on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton finished second and his teammate George Russell finished third to bag two podiums in a long time for Mercedes showing the heavy W14 improvements that the team made at Monaco GP last week.

Mercedes is now the second-fastest team on the track as they pulled ahead of Ferrari and Aston Martin. Verstappen teammate Sergio Perez finished fourth just ahead of Carlos Sain of Ferrari who finished fifth.

Spanish GP Race Result: Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), George Russell (Mercedes), Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

Red Bull's lead in the constructor championship grows to 287 after the Spanish GP with Mercedes moving to the second spot with 152 points. (ANI)

