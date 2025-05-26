Rosario [Argentina], May 26 (ANI): The Indian junior women's hockey team enjoyed a 3-2 victory over Uruguay in their second match during the friendly Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina, on Monday.

Sonam (21') and Kanika Siwach (46', 50') scored crucial goals for India while Milagros Seigal (3') and Agustina Mari (24') found the net for Uruguay.

Uruguay took an early lead in the game as Milagros Seigal successfully converted a penalty corner in the 3rd minute to push her side ahead early on. In the second quarter, India scored the equaliser as Sonam scored through a penalty corner in the 21st minute. However, just three minutes later, Uruguay reclaimed the lead as Agustina Mari scored a goal through a penalty corner as well.

The game remained level by the end of third quarter but Kanika Siwach scored a crucial brace in the final stretch to help India emerge victorious. She first scored through a penalty corner in the 46th minute, followed by a decisive field goal in the 50th minute to seal the well-deserved win. India next face Argentina on Wednesday. (ANI)

