Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see its final few games before it enters the play-off. The four members of the play-off are now finalised. Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are the four teams to get qualified for playoffs in IPL 2025. In the match 69 of the IPL 2025, Punjab Kings will clash with Mumbai Indians in a very crucial match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on May 26. Meanwhile, you can check the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match scorecard here. This match will decide the fate of which team will seal their spot in the top two and will get a second chance in case the lose. Big game in context of the competition. 'Make It Happen' Fan Says Faf Du Plessis Should Be Cast in a Preity Zinta Movie As Pic of Them After PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Goes Viral, Delhi Capitals’ Star Reacts (See Post).

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh in the power plays can do the bulk of the damage for Punjab and the hosts rely heavily on these two for a stable start. Josh Inglis and Shreyas Iyer will handle the batting efforts in the middle phases of the innings. In terms of bowling, there is a major doubt on the availability of ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for the game.

Tilak Varma has had a quiet tournament playing for Mumbai and given the talent he possess, its a matter of time before he find a big score. Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, and Surya Kumar Yadav are power hitters and can take the Punjab attack to task. With Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult leading the bowling efforts, Mumbai look strong in this department.

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash. IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Head Coach Ricky Ponting Reflects on Six-Wicket Loss to Delhi Capitals, Says ‘Need To Be 100 per Cent Switched On for Next Game Against Mumbai Indians’.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs