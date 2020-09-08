Paris, Sep 8 (AP) France and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Tuesday's Nations League match against Croatia, the French federation said.

Mbappe was isolated once he found out about his positive test and left France's training camp to return home on Monday evening.

The French federation said the test was carried out by UEFA in the morning. Mbappe scored for France to beat Sweden 1-0 in the Nations League on Saturday, his 14th international goal.

The federation said Mbappe passed a test before joining his teammates at the national training cap. He also tested negative on Wednesday ahead of the game against Sweden. (AP)

