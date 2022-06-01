Paris [France], June 1 (ANI): World No. 1 Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to a staggering 33 on Wednesday after she registered a stunning straight-set win over American Jessica Pegula in the women's singles quarter-finals of the French Open 2022.

The Polish star proceeded her dominant run in Paris with a 6-3, 6-2 win on Court Philippe Chatrier to advance into the semi-finals.

Swiatek was tested both early and late by Pegula in the 89-minute quarterfinal. She started more confidently and claimed Pegula's opening service game but faltered when holding two points to go 2-0 up.

The Polish went up to lead 4-3 before holding and setting up set points in the ninth game. Swiatek break for 3-1 in the second set and kept a firm grip, only wasting three match points before wrapping it up on Pegula's serve with a booming backhand winner down the line. The World No. 1 will next face Daria Kasatkina in the semi-final clash on Thursday.

Swiatek is on the longest unbeaten run in the women's tour since Serena Williams claimed 34 victories in succession in 2013.

Earlier, Daria Kasatkina has reached her first Grand Slam semi-final, posting a convincing win over 29th seed Veronika Kudermetova in an all-Russian battle at the ongoing French Open 2022.

The 20th seed, who last reached a major quarter-final in 2018, continued her dominant run in Paris with a 6-4, 7-6(5) victory on Court Philippe-Chatrier. (ANI)

