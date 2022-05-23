Paris [France], May 23 (ANI): French teenager Diane Parry dethroned defending champion and No.2 seed Barbora Krejcikova on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the ongoing French Open 2022 on Monday.

Krejcikova's Roland-Garros title defence ended at the very first hurdle as the Czech world No.2 suffered a shock 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 to Parry.

Parry's win over Krejcikova is not only the 19-year-old's first against a Top 10 player, but her first against someone even ranked in the Top 50.

The 19-year-old French player pulled off a remarkable win in front of her home crowd after a two-hour eight-minute contest.

The world No.97 is the lowest-ranked woman to beat a No.2 seed at Roland-Garros since No.114 Arantxa Rus upset Kim Clijsters here in 2011. Next up for Parry is 20-year-old Colombian Camila Osorio. (ANI)

