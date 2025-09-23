Ardiya [Kuwait], September 23 (ANI): India lost 1-10 against Australia in their second Group A fixture of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers at the Qushaian Al-Mutairi Hall in Ardiya, Kuwait, on Monday. India trailed 1-6 at the end of the first half, as per the AIFF website.

The Futsal Tigers started slowly compared to Australia, ranked 53rd in the world, who stamped their authority within five minutes of kick-off.

Their forwards marched out with an aggressive high-pressing approach and struck not once, but twice at the fifth-minute mark through Scott Rogan and Michael Kouta, before Corey Sewell added a third in the 11th minute. The Australians continued to push forward, keeping the pressure on and adding further goals swiftly.

Amid the early pressure, India struck back and found their moment of joy in the 15th minute. Seaon D'Souza converted a clever Jonathan Lalrawngbawla cross advanced from along the right flank in the space that opened up. D'Souza's right-footed finish from the edge of the semicircle marked his second international goal for India and a glimmer of hope for the Futsal Tigers.

In the final minutes of the first half, Australia capitalised on India's momentary drop in concentration, scoring three goals in as many minutes through Tyler Garner, Jordan Guerreiro, and Wade Giovenali.

Ethan De Melo added a seventh for Australia just a minute after the change of ends, but the Futsal Tigers responded with increased physicality, closing down spaces, blocking shots, and fully committing themselves to limit the Australian side's challenges.

In a tactical shift, head coach Reza Kordi introduced Anmol Adhikari as a power player by sacrificing the goalkeeper, looking to shift the momentum and boost the attack. The scoreline, however, remained the same.

For over ten minutes, India held firm and kept Australia at bay, disrupting their rhythm. But Kordi's side conceded again in the 32nd minute, when Scott Rogan's shot took a deflection off Aman Shah and went in for an own goal.

Sewell then netted his second goal. Guerreiro scored the 10th just three minutes later. Despite the margin, India kept pushing, carving out a few late chances through D'Souza, Laltlansanga, and Shah, but none could truly test the Australian keeper.

While the result puts India in a difficult position, they are not out of contention yet. The fate of the Futsal Tigers hangs in the balance with the Kuwait versus Mongolia match scheduled for later tonight. A draw or win for Kuwait would officially eliminate India from the qualifiers.

India, however, turns their immediate focus to the last group game against Mongolia on September 24 with the aim to secure their first-ever international futsal win. (ANI)

