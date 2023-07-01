Belfry (UK), Jul 1 (PTI) India drew a blank as both Manu Gandas and Shubhankar Sharma exited early from the Betfred British Masters golf tournament at The Belfry here.

Gandas, who shot 73 on the first day, had another 73 on the second. He had four bogeys and three birdies and missed the cut by one. Sharma had a 77 on day one and 72 on the second.

Also Read | 'I Was Feeling a Bit Nervous' Neeraj Chopra Reacts After Winning Lausanne Diamond League 2023.

The cut fell at 1-over and 79 players made the cut.

Former winner Justin Rose recovered from four bogeys on his opening 10 holes to claim a share of the halfway lead in the tournament hosted by Sir Nick Faldo.

Also Read | Duleep Trophy 2023: Nishant Sindhu’s Big Knock Helps North Zone Thrash North East Zone by 511 Runs, Storm into Semifinals.

Rose, who hosted this tournament in 2018 at Walton Heath, 16 years after claiming the title at Woburn in 2002, had started the opening day with a one stroke lead, but found himself three shots off the pace after Frenchman Antoine Rozner set the early clubhouse target of six under par.

The former world number one recovered with four birdies on his closing seven holes, including a 35-foot putt on the 15th, signing for a one over par round of 73 and joining three-time DP World Tour winner Rozner on six under.

Defending champion Thorbjørn Olesen is one of the seven golfers who is one stroke back in a share of the third place.

The Dane, who won in a dramatic fashion last year after finishing eagle-birdie on the four-time Ryder Cup layout, carded a three under par round to reach five under after 36 holes.

He is joined on that number by compatriot Niklas Nørgaard, the English quartet of John Gough, the only amateur in the field, James Morrison, Andy Sullivan and Oliver Wilson and Germany's Yannik Paul.

"Actually pretty happy walking off the golf course. If you had interviewed me through 10 holes, I probably wouldn't have done the interview. So it was definitely a good finish, good strong finish to keep me in it," Rose said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)