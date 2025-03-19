Basel [Switzerland], March 19 (ANI): India's women's doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly advanced into the second round of the ongoing Swiss Open 2025 badminton tournament in Basel, Switzerland, on Tuesday, as per Olympics.com.

The world No. 9 Indian duo comfortably defeated Aline Muller of Switzerland and Kelly van Buiten of the Netherlands 21-16, 21-17 in a 32-minute-long encounter to pave the way to the next round, where they will face Germany's Selin Hubsch and Amelie Lehmann.

However, Treesa and Gayatri, seeded fourth, will be the lone Indian challenge left in women's doubles in Basel after Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra and Varshini Viswanath Sri-Arathi Sara Sunil lost their opening-round matches.

Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra lost to Turkiye's world No. 61 pair Nazlican Inci and Bengisu Ercetin by a 21-11, 21-19 margin while Varshini Viswanath Sri-Arathi Sara Sunil went down to the Netherlands' Debora Jille and Danish shuttler Sara Thygesen 21-13, 21-13.

Meanwhile, Indian shuttlers Ayush Shetty and S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian secured their spots in the BWF Super 300 tournament's men's singles main draw with strong performances in the qualifiers.

Ayush Shetty, 44th in the badminton rankings, defeated world No. 161 Cholan Kayan of England 21-12, 21-15 in 42 minutes in his first qualifying match.

The Indian badminton player then brushed aside France's world No. 400 Rafael Gavios 21-6, 21-8 in just 23 minutes to set up a round of 32 clash against Japan's Kenta Nishimoto, a bronze medallist from the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Muthusamy also had to clear two rounds, first overcoming 314th-ranked English shuttler Yuehang Wang 21-13, 21-4 before outplaying compatriot Tharun Mannepalli 21-7, 21-10 in his final qualifier.

Muthusamy, the world No. 64, will take on Denmark's Magnus Johannesen in the first round of the main draw.

The duo's progression means India will now mount a five-front challenge in men's singles at the BWF Super 300 tournament.

HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George were already drawn in the main bracket.

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, who was initially scheduled to play in the qualifiers, was later promoted to the main draw after Lakshya Sen's late withdrawal from the men's singles.

Srikanth will face compatriot Prannoy in an all-Indian round of 32 clash.

Similarly, Isharani Baruah will face fellow Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap after qualifying for the main draw by defeating French opponent Rosy Oktavia Pancasari 21-16, 21-11.

Shriyanshi Valishetty, however, failed to progress beyond the qualifiers in women's singles.

In mixed doubles, Ayush Agarwal and Shruti Mishra won their qualifier to progress to the main draw.

PV Sindhu will start her campaign from Wednesday. (ANI)

