Mumbai, March 19: Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, has made a shocking revelation after meeting tennis legend Andre Agassi. Sharing her experience, Ira made a startling confession, revealing that she had never seen Andre Agassi play. "I just knew your name," she admitted. On Tuesday, Ira took to her Instagram handle and shared her photos with Andre Agassi alongside a heartfelt note.

For the caption, Aamir Khan’s daughter penned a lengthy note that read, “Dear @agassi Thank you for the serendipitous evening and for your book. I feel a little awkward typing this because even though on most days it feels deeply fulfilling to know that your story/work resonates with someone, some days you just want to be you and known only to the people you also know. But I’d rather put the words out there and have them ignored than not put them out incase they do reach you and mean something.” Did Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Have Emotional Breakdown After Meeting Her Father? Concerned Netizens React to Viral Video – WATCH.

Ira added, “I just finished your book. I must confess - I’ve never seen you play. I just knew your name. Then because of @nupur.shikhare I learned 3 more facts about you. But mostly I just knew that he was a big fan of your’s. After meeting you, I had to read your book. I just finished and now I can’t sleep. I realized why people say it’s brave to be vulnerable. Because to be intentionally vulnerable means to be intentionally open to the possibility of harm. And that is brave (if it’s an informed decision).”

“I will now take that comment with more grace. I also thought of how weird it is for strangers to feel like they know you so deeply when you don’t even know they exist. There’s fulfilment but on some occasions there’s discomfort from a perception that they’ve made the assumption that they’re now a part of your life or have some say/stake/ownership in your story. Your vulnerability and articulation genuinely touched me. Then very quickly I felt guilty because I felt like I was imposing just by thinking I know you just by reading one book. It’s a weird place to be. But anyway - your book is beautiful. Your descriptions and writing bring your story to life. Feeling for anyone who’s suffered made me cry. I’m definitely quoting you in Agatsu content. And now I’m going to look for your old matches on YouTube,” the post further read. ‘Happy Anniversary, My Love’: Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Celebrates One Year of Marriage With Husband Nupur Shikhare (See Pics).

In the photo, Ira is seen smiling as she poses with Andre Agassi for a happy click. In the second image, the tennis legend is seen sitting on a couch, engaging in a conversation with Ira and her husband, Nupur Shikhare.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2025 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).