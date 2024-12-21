Girona (Spain), Dec 21 (AP) Girona beat Valladolid 3-0 and snapped an unhappy run of six games without a win in La Liga.

The result on Friday lifted Girona two places to eighth while Valladolid stayed second from bottom with just three wins in 18 games.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results Today, December 20: Solo Sikoa and Bloodline 2.0 Beat LA Knight, Andrade, and Apollo Crews; Jimmy Uso Gets Revenge Over Drew McIntyre, Results and Highlights of Friday Night SmackDown.

Valladolid has conceded more goals than any other team but it could do nothing about the opener after 31 minutes. David López's shot from outside the box took a deflection and wrongfooted goalkeeper Karl Hein.

Hein's misery continued eight minutes later when he got a hand on Abel Ruiz's header but could not stop him from doubling Girona's lead.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of MCFC vs CFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

Danjuma made it 3-0 for Girona after 80 minutes with a close-range snapshot.

The result came at the end of a turbulent week for Valladolid. The club's Brazilian owner Ronaldo Nazário said he would sell the club and run for president of the Brazilian Football Confederation.

Valladolid's former mayor criticized Ronaldo and said he "had made promises he didn't keep."

Fans have protested the Brazilian's stewardship of the club. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)