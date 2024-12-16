Before the kick-off for Barcelona vs Leganes took place, Lamine Yamal showcased his Golden Boy Awards to the Barca fans present at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. Lamine Yamal won the Golden Boy Award for his stunning performances for the Spain national football team and FC Barcelona. But over the last couple of months, Lamine Yamal hasn't been in the best of forms. Barcelona lost to Leganes by 0-1 at home in the La Liga 2024-25 encounter. Real Madrid Defender Antonio Rudiger Shares a Laugh As Barcelona Suffer Surprise 0-1 Loss to Leganes in La Liga 2024–25, Video Goes Viral.

Lamine Yamal Showcases Golden Boy Award

