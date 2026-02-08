Real Madrid travel to the Mestalla to face Valencia in a high-stakes La Liga 2025-26 match on February 8. Following league leaders Barcelona’s victory over Mallorca yesterday, the gap at the top has temporarily widened. Real Madrid must secure three points at the Mestalla—a venue where they have historically struggled, winning only once in their last three visits—to keep the pressure on the reigning champions before shifting focus to their Champions League playoff against Benfica. UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Knockout Phase Play-Off Draw Results Announced: Real Madrid To Face Benfica, PSG To Lock Horns With Monaco.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Valencia vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match?

Yes, Los Blancos forward Kylian Mbappe is confirmed to lead the line, despite minor fitness concerns earlier in the year. The French superstar is in peak form, having already spearheaded a 2-0 victory over Villarreal late last month.

Mbappe enters La Liga 2025-26 fixture as the league’s most clinical finisher, having recently surpassed the 20-goal mark for the season in the competition. Kylian Mbappe Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Los Blancos Record For Most Goals in Single Calendar Year

As per manager Alvaro Arbeloa, Mbappe remains the focal point of an attack that Arbeloa described as the most unbalancing in world football.

