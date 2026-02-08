La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: Real Madrid travel to the Mestalla Stadium on February 9 to face Valencia in a pivotal La Liga 2025-26 fixture, as the race for the Spanish title intensifies. Following Barcelona's victory over Mallorca yesterday, Los Blancos sit four points behind the league leaders and cannot afford to drop points. However, manager Alvaro Arbeloa enters the match with a severely depleted squad, missing several key stars due to injury and suspension. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Valencia vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match?.

Valencia vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on February 9.

Venue: Mestalla Stadium in Manises

Time: 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Valencia vs Real Madrid live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Lamine Yamal Highlights Importance of Individual Path Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rejects Comparison With Football Legends After Winning Best Foward Award at Globe Sports Awards 2025.

Real Madrid Issues

Real Madrid’s preparations have been hampered by a fresh wave of absences. England midfielder Jude Bellingham is a confirmed absentee after suffering a hamstring injury against Rayo Vallecano, which is expected to sideline him for at least a month.

He joins Rodrygo in the treatment room, with the Brazilian winger also ruled out for the trip to Valencia due to a similar muscular issue. The situation is further complicated by the suspension of Vinicius Junior, who picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last weekend. With the star trio of Bellingham, Rodrygo, and Vinicius all unavailable, Arbeloa is tipped to start young Argentine sensation Franco Mastantuono alongside Mbappe.

