Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], March 31 (ANI): Gokulam Kerala kept their I-League 2024-25 title hopes alive by defeating Sreenidi Deccan 1-0 at the EMS Corporation Stadium, on Sunday. Thabiso Brown scored the only goal of the match to lead 1-0 in the first half.

With this win, Gokulam Kerala make a jump to the second place on the I-League table with 37 points from 21 games, ahead of Inter Kashi and Real Kashmir, putting themselves on the contenders' list for the title, whereas Sreenidi Deccan finish the round placed eighth with 27 points from 21 games, a release said.

The tension was palpable. Both sides had been probing, testing each other's defences, searching for an early breakthrough.

Sergio Llamas spotted a sliver of space down the right wing. With precision, the Gokulam Kerala captain threaded a grounded through ball, cutting through the defensive lines. Thabiso Brown was already on the move. The striker latched onto the pass, his touches taking him into the box as the goalkeeper rushed forward, narrowing the angle. He calmly slotted the ball through the keeper's legs in the 15th minute.

The first half was a battle of nerves, with Sreenidi Deccan refusing to back down despite Gokulam's early lead. Their first real chance came through the lively Faysal Shayesteh, a powerful strike slightly away from the crossbar.

Moments later, Sreenidi Deccan came knocking again, this time through the ever-dangerous David Castaneda. A curling strike as the ball arced through the air, only to graze past the post by mere inches.

In the second half, Sreenidi Deccan's relentless attacks continued unabated as they sought an equaliser, but at the heart of Gokulam's steadfast performance, stood goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar.

His commanding presence between the posts and the disciplined coordination of Gokulam's backline denied Sreenidi Deccan every opportunity -- a performance that spoke volumes of Gokulam's resolve to maintain their lead and control the narrative of the match. (ANI)

