Beroun (Czech Republic), Jun 25 (PTI) Tvesa Malik, who lost her passport and reached the venue just in the nick of time, was bogey free and 2-under through eight holes in the first round of the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open.

Also at 2-under and bogey free but through 12 holes was Diksha Dagar, who was Tied-16th with Tvesa. However, the third Indian, Astha Madan had a rough day with a card of 11-over 83.

Lydia Hall (66) was leading the field with 6-under with Laura Fuenfstueck, Isabelle Boineau and Linette Littau Dur Holmslykke were all 5-under and tied for second.

Earlier in the week Tvesa, who still has an outside chance of making it to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, lost her passport during one of the Covid test while leaving Stockholm after her last event.

Following some excellent support from the Ladies European Tour and the Indian consulates in Stockholm and Czech Republic, Tvesa managed to reach Prague, from where the venue of the tournament, Beroun, is just 40 km away.

Tvesa got to fly to Prague following special permission and some letters from LET and the consulates.

A win or a Top-3 finish or some withdrawals could help Tvesa get into the Olympic field as the second entry alongside Aditi Ashok, who is assured of a berth for her second Olympic appearance.

