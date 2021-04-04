Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], April 4 (ANI): After creating the world record for most consecutive ODI wins, Australia skipper Meg Lanning on Sunday said that it is a great achievement and it shows how consistent her side has been over the last three years.

The side achieved the feat after defeating New Zealand (White Ferns) in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday here at Mount Maunganui. The record for most consecutive ODI victories was held by Ricky Ponting's team as they had registered 21 wins on the trot in 2003. But with this win over New Zealand, the Australian women's team registered its consecutive 22nd win and as a result, the side created a world record.

"It is a great achievement over a long period of time, shows how consistent we have been. Something we will look back on. That's been a strength of ours, having key pillars throughout the team. We have a mixture of experience and youth. We like to play an aggressive brand of cricket," said Lanning at the post-match presentation.

"We do not want to put any handbrakes on. We were able to keep it pretty tight early, that wicket of Kerr set us on our way. The way we finished was excellent. Alyssa Healy set the tone with a real attacking mindset, Ash Gardner has been in really good form to push it on at the end. The general theme is to play with freedom," she added.

Chasing 213, Australia got off to a bad start as the visitors lost their opening two wickets with just 37 runs on the board. Rachael Haynes (14) and Lanning (5) both failed to leave a mark with the bat.

Alyssa Healy was then joined by Ellyse Perry in the middle and both batters revived the innings for Australia. Both batters put on 78 runs for the third wicket, but New Zealand staged a comeback of sorts as the side dismissed Healy (68) and Beth Mooney (12) in a span of four overs, to reduce Australia to 136/4 in the 26th over.

Ashleigh Gardner then joined Perry in the middle and the duo ensured Australia does not suffer more hiccups. The duo took the visitors over the line by six wickets with 69 balls to spare. Perry and Gardener remained unbeaten on 56 and 53 respectively. Both batters formed an unbeaten stand of 79 runs for the fifth wicket. (ANI)

