Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 29 (ANI): Gujarat Titans' 21-year-old Sai Sudharsan played the scintillating innings to notch up the highest score by an uncapped player in the history of the Indian Premier League final.

Sudharsan achieved this feat during the IPL 2023 final match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday where he played a sensational innings of 96 off just 47 balls.

Sudharsan also became the second-youngest batter to score a half-century in the IPL final. At the age of 21 years and 226 days, Sudharsan achieved this feat during the IPL 2023 final match against He broke the record of Manan Vohra, who scored a fifty in the IPL 2014 final, at the age of 20 years and 318 days. GT acquired Sudharsan for Rs. 20 lakh in the IPL 2022 auction.

Coming to the match, Sai Sudharsan's sensational knock of 96 and Wriddhiman Saha's fine fifty propelled Gujarat Titans (GT) to 214/4 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 here at Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Sudharsan scored the highest for Gujarat with a sensational 96 off 47 deliveries while Saha played a fine knock of 54 off 39 balls. For CSK, Matheesha Pathirana bagged two while Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one wicket each.

After being put to bat first, Gujarat Titans got off to the finest start with their openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha slamming CSK bowlers all around the ground.

The Gujarat openers rotated the strike brilliantly, not allowing the CSK bowlers to settle down while whacking the loose balls on offer.

CSK's experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja provided his team with a big breakthrough as he dismissed star batter Gill for 39 off 20 balls in the seventh over of the game. However, Saha displayed great resilience and determination as he slammed CSK bowlers at regular intervals.

The left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan then came out to bat. The pair of Saha and Sudharsan took their team's target beyond the 100-run mark, stitching up a fine partnership.

Saha continued his blistering form as he brought up his half-century in 36 balls. Saha's innings at the crease was cut short as he was sent packing by Deepak Chahar after scoring 54 runs. GT captain and right-handed batter Hardik Pandya came out to bat.

Sudharsan opened his hands and slammed Maheesh Theekshana for two big sixes in the 15th over of the game. The fantastic youngster Sudharsan slammed a sensational half-century in 33 balls and kept the scoreboard ticking for Gujarat.

Sudharsan kept the momentum going for Gujarat Titans as he slammed boundaries at regular intervals. Sudharsan single-handedly hammered Tushar Deshpande for 20 runs with the help of three boundaries and one maximum in the 17th over.

Pandya and Sudharsan stitched up fifty run partnership stand in just 23 balls. Pandya and Sudharsan hammered Deshpande for 18 runs and guided their team beyond the 200-run mark.

CSK bowlers did not had any answer to Sudharsan's on slaughter as the batter kept hammering every bower all around the ground.

In the last over, Sudharsan slammed two back-to-back sixes, however, he lost his wicket to Matheesha Pathirana. Sudharsan fell short of 4 runs off making his maiden IPL century. Rashid Khan then came out to bat.

Pathirana then delivered superb balls and took the wicket of Rashid Khan on the last ball of the final over to restrict GT to 214/4 in 20 overs. (ANI)

