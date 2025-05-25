Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 25 (ANI): In a momentous development for Indian cricket, Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new Test captain of Team India. The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) felicitated the young cricketer on Saturday, celebrating his rise to one of the most prestigious roles in Indian sport.

The felicitation ceremony, held in Ahmedabad, recognised Gill's consistent performances, leadership qualities, and his journey from a promising youngster to a key figure in the Indian cricket setup. The GCA, proud of Gill's association with Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and his deep connection with the state, posted the announcement on their official X handle.

"Gujarat Cricket Association felicitated Shubman Gill as the new Test Captain of Team India! A rising star, a fearless leader - the future of Indian cricket shines brighter than ever from the land of legends! Congratulations, Captain Gill!"

Gill's first assignment as Test captain will be a challenging five-match series in England. With the team set to depart in the coming weeks, the cricketing fraternity will be keenly watching how the young captain marshals his troops in overseas conditions.

Having already proved his mettle across formats with the bat, the 25-year-old now has the added responsibility of leading a new generation of Indian cricketers in the longest format of the game.

Gill has become one of the youngest players to hold the position in recent years. Though he lacks captaincy experience in the red-ball format, he has led India in a five-match T20I assignment in Zimbabwe in 2024. Gill has also been captaining the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

Gill has also served as vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is. He was Rohit Sharma's deputy in India's victorious Champions Trophy campaign in the UAE in February 2025. In Test cricket, Gill has played 32 matches and scored 1,893 runs, including five centuries.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav. (ANI)

