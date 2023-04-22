Lucknow, Apr 22 (PTI) Skipper Hardik Pandya scored 66 off 50 balls with the help of four sixes as Gujarat Titans managed a below-par 135 for six against Lucknow Super Giants after opting to bat on a slow track in an IPL match, here on Saturday. The other notable contribution was 47 off 37 balls from Wriddhiman Saha. Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates Silver Jubilee of 'Desert Storm' Knock With Fans in Mumbai Ahead of His 50th Birthday.

Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya (2/16) and seamer Marcus Stoinis (2/20) were the most successful bowlers for LSG.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 135 for 6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 66 off 50 balls, Wriddhiman Saha 47 off 37 balls; Krunal Pandya 2/16) vs LSG.

