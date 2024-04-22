Toronto [Canada], April 22 (ANI): India's 17-year-old Grandmaster D Gukesh received a rousing ovation as the newly crowned FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024 champion exited the venue after winning the title in Toronto.

In a video shared by the International Chess Federation on X, many spectators were seen waving passionately at the Grandmaster and chanting his name, wanting to take a photo with him.

The 17-year-old Indian on Monday created history as he won the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest-ever challenger to the world title after an exciting final round in Toronto.

In Round 14, Gukesh used black pieces to hold rival championship contender Hikaru Nakamura to a draw and secure his victory. With this victory, the 17-year-old became the youngest player to go to the World Championship final, where he will take on China's Ding Liren.

He became only the second Indian player to win the Candidates Tournament, after Viswanathan Anand. Five-time world champion Anand's victory came in 2014.

The Indian required the final match between top-seeded American Fabiano Caruana and Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi to result in a draw, and that is precisely how things happened.

Earlier, former Chess World champion Viswanathan Anand praised newly crowned FIDE Candidates 2024 champion D Gukesh for becoming the youngest challenger and said he is impressed with how the 17-year-old played and handled tough situations.

"Congratulations to @DGukesh for becoming the youngest challenger. The @WacaChess family is so proud of what you have done. I'm personally very proud of how you played and handled tough situations. Enjoy the moment," Anand posted on X. (ANI)

