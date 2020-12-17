Wolverhampton [UK], December 16 (ANI): Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo said that the happiness that he gets after winning a match lasts just for an hour as he then starts to think about the next game.

Santo's comments came after Wolves defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday. Despite the victory, the manager is not quite satisfied with his team's performance.

Also Read | How to Watch Barcelona vs Real Soicedad, La Liga 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of BAR vs RS Football Game Score Updates on TV.

"The games last until the last whistle of the referee. Saturday we were disappointed after playing a really good match, today we are happy, but honestly, we didn't play so good, but this is football," the club's official website quoted Santo as saying.

"You come from behind in a match and know that you are facing a very talented team. When you work so hard like the boys did, we get our reward and we are happy. This happiness lasts one hour. After one hour we are thinking about Burnley and how tough it is," he added.

Also Read | ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 FC Goa, ISL 2020-21 Match Result: Roy Krishna's Late Goal Helps Mohun Bagan Beat Goa at Fatorda Stadium.

During the match, Chelsea took the lead with the help of Olivier Giroud's strike in the 49th minute. However, Daniel Podence scored the equaliser for Wolves in the 66th minute before Pedro Neto netted the winner in the dying minutes of the game.

Wolves are currently placed in the 10th spot on the Premier League table with 20 points and will now take on Burnley on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)