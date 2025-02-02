Dubai, Feb 2 (PTI) The legendary Ricky Ponting feels the quality of players and recent history make India and Australia the favourites to compete in the summit clash of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

The 50-over tournament will take place from February 19 to March 9 across three venues in Pakistan and one in Dubai.

“It's hard to go past India and Australia again,” Ponting told the ICC Review.

"Just think about the quality of players in both countries right now, and you look back in recent history when these big finals and big ICC events have come around, and inevitably Australia and India are there somewhere," said the former Australia captain.

India and Australia are the only teams to have won the Champions Trophy twice. India secured the crown in 2013 and shared the trophy with Sri Lanka in 2002 after the final was washed out, while Australia clinched back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2009.

Pakistan, the defending champions after winning the 2017 edition, will also pose a strong challenge, according to Ponting.

"The other team that is playing some really good cricket at the moment is Pakistan," said Ponting, who won two ODI World Cups and as many Champions Trophy titles as captain.

"Their one-day cricket over the last little bit has been absolutely outstanding. We know they're not always the most predictable team in those big tournaments, but they seem like they've sorted things out a little bit."

Pakistan won all the three ODI series they played last year, including a 2-1 comeback win in Australia and Zimbabwe, followed by a 3-0 whitewash of South Africa.

