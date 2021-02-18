Kalyani, Feb 18 (PTI) Gokulam Kerala FC face a tricky test in the form of a spirited Indian Arrows side as they look to move up to the top-four of the I-League table here on Friday.

Gokulam Kerala defeated dark horses TRAU 3-1 in their last match and returned to winning ways. They now sit at fifth place in the standings with 10 points from seven games.

While a victory can push them to the top four, the Malabrians do not have any room for complacency against the Indian Arrows as the race for top six places reaches a crucial phase.

"I am proud of the result in the last game. I believe we have a deep squad for the season with a lot of attacking talent. I have had seven different goalscorers this season, and having many options is always a positive aspect for the team," Gokulam head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese said.

"We are preparing for the Indian Arrows just like any other team. They might be a young team, but age is just a number. They have just won against Mohammedan, a side against whom we lost. They will be more motivated, more aggressive, and more compact. We will need to be focused and try to beat them."

Indian Arrows put up another defiant performance at the back to secure their first victory of the season against Mohammedan Sporting in their last match.

Though the Shanmugam Venkatesh-coached team sits on the bottom of the table, they have nothing to lose and will be hoping to pick a point or three from Gokulam Kerala, who have had a mixed set of results this season.

"Winning games always increases a team's confidence and motivation. The boys are enjoying the game. The positive thing is everybody is ready for any challenge that comes in our way. The next match is another tough game, and another great opportunity to learn," Venkatesh said.

"Gokulam Kerala are a strong side. We have played well against two strong teams- RoundGlass Punjab and then Mohammedan. I am sure the boys are ready for this game as well," he added.

