Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], February 10 (ANI): Raksha Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports believes High-performance centres in sports (HPCs) in Kalinga Stadium are role models for the country.

During her two-day visit to Bhubaneshwar, Khadse visited Kalinga Stadium where she overviewed the functioning of High-Performance Centres dedicated to athlete development in the state, according to a press release from the Sports Ministry.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Dedicated NCA Team of Three Working With Star Indian Bowler As Pacer Races Against Time to Get Fit For Champions Trophy 2025.

Khadse visited three premier High-Performance Centres located within the Kalinga Stadium Complex: Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance Centre (ABTPC) which is focused on developing world-class shooters by providing them with cutting-edge technology and training, Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to the training of top-tier hockey athletes and Dalmia Bharat Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy which is not just an architectural marvel but one of the finest & foremost training facilities for badminton in the country laden with state-of-the-art technology.

Khadse expressed her appreciation for the significant progress in enhancing the sports infrastructure in Odisha. She lauded the world-class amenities and training methodologies at these High-Performance Centres, which are instrumental in creating a thriving ecosystem for athletes.

Also Read | MI to Have 49% Stake in Oval Invincibles, Surrey Set to Retain 51% As They Announce RISE Worldwide As Preferred Partner For The Hundred.

Khadse remarked that the Government of India is deeply committed to improving sports infrastructure and offering world-class training to our athletes.

"With facilities like the ones at Kalinga Stadium, we are laying the foundation for future champions who will bring glory to the nation. These Centres are crucial to the government's vision of making India a sporting powerhouse, and I am confident that athletes training here will represent India on the world stage with pride," Khadse said in a press release.

Alok Kumar, Sah Sarkaryavah of RSS, Rajiv Seth, Naval Tata Academy, Deepankar Mahapatra (IAS), Director, Department of Sports, Odisha and representatives of several high-performance centres were present.

Khadse also visited Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) & Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS).

Khadse appreciated the dedicated sports facilities including sports science laboratories, state-of-the-art field of place and mechanized mess that are available for the tribal youth. During this visit Smt. Khadse was joined by Pabani Sabar, a member of the victorious Kho Kho Men's Team in the recently concluded Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

Pabani Sabar had previously trained at the sports facilities of KISS. Further, recalled the role played by KIIT and KISS in the formative stage of the Khelo India Games when these institutes had hosted the Khelo India Games in Bhubaneshwar. This facility has produced eminent players like Dutee Chand, Shivpal Singh, Amit Rohidas and Subhashree Singh.

The Union Minister also commended the role of Professor Achyuta Samanta, Founder of the KIIT & KISS in building a sustainable and socially responsible model & remarked that apart from providing facilities KIIT & KISS had also created a culture and a template for empowerment of tribal and marginalized youth through sports. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)