The Surrey County Cricket Club has announced their new partnership with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), who are the owners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians. Both will jointly own the Oval Invincibles franchise in The Hundred tournament. Reliance Industries Limited, through its subsidiary RISE Worldwide, will be the club's partner when the Oval Invincibles ownership transfer from the England Cricket Board to Surrey County Cricket Club happens at the end of 2025. The Oval Invincibles ownership structure will see RIL holding a 49 per cent stake, while Surrey County Cricket Club will have a 51 per cent stake in The Hundred franchise. Mumbai Indians Owners' Reliance Industries Limited Wins Bid for 49% Stake in Oval Invincibles Cricket Team in 'The Hundred' Competition.

Oval Invincibles were the first The Hundred side to be sold by the England and Wales Cricket Board. The club was valued at GBP 123 million. It is to be noted that Reliance Industries Limited, or RISE, would pay about GBP 60 million for their 49 per cent stake in the franchise. The Invincibles are the most successful franchise in The Hundred tournament. The franchise has won four trophies, with the women's side winning consecutive titles in the first two years and the men doing the same in the 2023 and 2024 editions.

"RISE will have a 49 per cent share of the Hundred team, with Surrey retaining the majority 51 per cent. The club hopes to benefit from Mumbai Indians' vast experience and proven success, fresh off lifting yet another league title in South Africa over the weekend, to further strengthen and maintain the team's position as the leading franchise in the competition," the county said in a statement.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise across the globe. The franchise has won 11 trophies in 17 years around the world. "Over 17 years, the dedication of the MI family has resulted in 11 league titles across the globe, including five IPL championships, two Champions League victories, and the inaugural WPL and Major League Cricket titles in 2023, ILT20 in 2024 and SA20 in 2025. Every team in the MI Family now has a winner's trophy," the statement said.

Mumbai Indians and Surrey Announced Their New Partnership

Surrey County Cricket Club have today announced that Reliance Industries Limited through its subsidiary, RISE Worldwide, is the club’s preferred partner for The Hundred team when its ownership transfers from ECB to Surrey CCC at the end of 2025. Subject to the conclusion of… pic.twitter.com/wCdunjAjhq — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) February 10, 2025

Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani acknowledged this partnership as a special moment. "Welcoming Oval Invincibles into our Mumbai Indians family is a proud and special moment. With this partnership, we expand our MI fan base across India, New York, the UAE, South Africa, and now England - ushering in a new chapter of our global cricketing journey," Nita M. Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, said. Oval Invincibles Defeat Southern Brave to Retain The Hundred Men’s Title at Lords, Saqib Mahmood and Will Jacks Star For Champions.

"We look forward to collaborating with like-minded partners, Surrey CCC, who share our passion and ethos for the sport. By leveraging our global cricket expertise, we aim to further elevate the teams, engage with fans, and expand our footprint in the sport we love," Akash Ambani added.

Each team under Mumbai Indians have secured at least one silverware. Mumbai Indians are now owning seven teams across four continents and five countries.

