Batumi [Georgia], July 27 (ANI): The second round of the FIDE Women's World Cup also ended in a draw. Two of India's finest talents, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh, settled for a hard-fought draw. The scoreboard read 1/2 - 1/2.

Now, both players will lock horns in a tiebreaker, which will decide the tournament champion. This match will take place on Monday, July 28, at 12:00 local time.

Also Read | WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch India Champions vs England Champions Online and Live Telecast of World Championship of Legends T20 Cricket Match.

Earlier, the opening game of the FIDE Women's World Cup final saw two of India's finest talents, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh, settle for a hard-fought draw. The scoreboard read 1/2 - 1/2 .

On one side sat Humpy, a seasoned campaigner and one of India's greatest ever chess players. At 38, she remains calm and patient, possessing an incredible ability to endure long, pressure-filled games without breaking down.Across the board, 18-year-old Divya Deshmukh, full of fire and fearless intent, brought her trademark attacking flair. A product of the new generation, Divya has risen rapidly in the chess world and is seen as one of the brightest young minds in the sport.

Also Read | Shubman Gill Joins Don Bradman, Sunil Gavaskar With Stellar Century During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester.

Regardless of who becomes the champion, history will be made for Indian chess in Batumi.This will be India's first world title in women's chess.

India's Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh entered the final, defeating their Chinese opponents to set up the title clash.Divya Deshmukh defeated her Chinese opponent Tan Zhongyi 1.5-0.5 in the semis, whereas Koneru Humpy won against Lei Tingjie by 5-3 margin.

Humpy's first game with Lei Tingjie ended in a draw at 0.5-0.5 each, and so did the other semifinal first game between Tan Zhongyi and Divya.

On the other hand, in the bronze medal match, China's Tan Zhongy defeated her opponent, Lei Tingjie, also from China, 1-0. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)