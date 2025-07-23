Divya Deshmukh defeats China's and former world champion Tan Zhongyi in Game 2 of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final on July 23. The Indian star secured her place in the final of the ongoing World Cup 2025 tournament. Divya outplayed her opponent with white pieces to claim a 1.5-0.5 win in a high-voltage semi-final, after playing a draw in the first game on Tuesday. With this victory, Deshmukh also qualified for the Candidates tournament in 2026. The 19-year-old sensation also became the first Indian to enter the finals of the FIDE Women's World Cup. Divya Deshmukh Springs Another Surprise To Be in Semifinals of FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup 2025.

Divya Deshmukh Advances to Finals of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025

