Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 25 (ANI): Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, S.G.P.C Hockey Academy, and Army Boys Sports Company registered emphatic victories on Day 2 of the 3rd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B, as per a release.

In Pool D, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy thrashed Raja Karan Hockey Academy 15-0. Tashu (19', 52', 55', 58') scored four goals, Siddharth (22', 35', 56') struck a hat-trick, while Nishant (16', 28') and Duvish (58', 59') added braces. Captain Yuvraj Singh (6'), Jay (26'), Yash (44'), and Kapil (52') chipped in with a goal each.

In the same pool, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat recorded an 8-0 win over Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy. Nikhil (13', 31', 41', 45') netted four goals, Himanshu (27', 51') scored a brace, while Yashmit Deswal (25') and Aryan (37') found the net once each.

In Pool C, S.G.P.C Hockey Academy dominated Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society with a 15-1 victory. Sukhdev Singh (43', 45', 49', 58') scored four goals, while Diljeet Singh (5', 16'), Mehakdeep Singh (20', 60'), Jarmandeep Singh (25', 41'), and Inderpreet Singh (38', 53') scored braces. Arshdeep Singh (18') and Sukhraj Singh (59') added one goal each. Anubhav (19') scored the lone goal for Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society.

In Pool A, Army Boys Sports Company defeated Cheema Hockey Academy 6-1, with goals from Bara Chhitij (1', 4'), Venkateswara Kolnati Rao (22', 47'), K.T. Aiyappa Linith (7'), and R.P. Rithveesh (57'). Harmanjot Singh scored the lone goal for Cheema Hockey Academy. (ANI)

