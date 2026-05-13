Sports News | Hockey India Takes Level-1 Coaching Course to New Cities, Certifies over 600 Coaches

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Aiming to further fortify the domestic development ecosystem and raise technical standards at the grassroots, Hockey India has announced the upcoming schedule for the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course - with new destinations set to add to the programme's nationwide impact.

The course will be conducted across multiple batches in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) and Haridwar (Uttarakhand) throughout May and June 2026. Registration for the courses opens on 13 May and ends on 17 May, according to a press release.

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Since its inception, the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway courses held from 2019 to 2026 have formally certified over 600 coaches across the country, highlighting the massive impact of the federation's structured coaching roadmap for a strong domestic pipeline of technical expertise.

The framework of the programme has provided a simplified education structure to develop coaches from grassroots through to a high-performance and international level.

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"Transitioning from a player to a coach is a distinct journey, and the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway has been absolutely instrumental in that process," said Rani, who also benefited from this programme and is an FIH Academy Level 3 Certified Coach. "Progressing through the formal levels gave me a much deeper and more structured understanding of modern coaching methodologies, tactical planning and athlete management."

"For our domestic ecosystem, this framework is truly a game-changer. It ensures that coaches across the country speak the same technical language. In my role with the sub-junior team, I see firsthand how applying these advanced international concepts at the developmental stage directly accelerates the growth of our young athletes and prepares them for the highest level," she added.

Official pathway data reflects the vital developmental support the framework has provided at every tier of the sport.

The total number of certified coaches currently stands as follows:

* Hockey India Level '1' Certified Coach: 337

* Hockey India Level '2' Certified Coach: 54

* FIH Academy Level '1' Certified Coach: 80

* FIH Academy Level '2' Certified Coach: 57

* FIH Academy Level '3' Certified Coach: 74

* FIH Academy Level '4' Certified Coach: 4

Speaking on the consistent growth of the coaching ecosystem, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "A robust homegrown coaching structure is the bedrock of any world-class sporting nation. Passing the milestone of over 600 certified coaches reflects our vision to make Indian hockey self-reliant and technically sound from the grassroots up. By equipping our domestic coaches with modern methodologies, we are directly ensuring that the next generation of young athletes receives the highest standard of mentorship right from their formative years."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "The expansion of the Coaching Education Pathway into varied regions like Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand highlights our commitment to reaching every corner of the country. We are particularly proud of the core focus on gender equality and the active transition of our international athletes into formal coaching roles. This structured framework ensures that the vast tactical knowledge of our most experienced individuals is effectively channelled back into the Indian hockey pipeline."

Pathway Structure and Course Progression

The comprehensive roadmap is divided into seven distinct tiers: HI Level 'Basic', HI Level '1', HI Level '2', FIH Level 1, FIH Level 2, FIH Level 3, and FIH Academy High Performance.

The programme consists of a combination of web-based modules and face-to-face interactive courses, underpinned by a competency-based assessment process. To move through the pathway, candidates must complete the face-to-face and online assignments and courses at each level.

The upcoming Level '1' course features an eight (8)-hour course where the participants are practically assessed coaching a team. Final certification is awarded upon the successful completion of the online modules, assignments, and the face-to-face interactive blocks.

Candidates who successfully clear the basic and intermediate domestic tiers ultimately become eligible to enrol for official FIH Academy coaching courses.

Course Schedule and Locations

Applications for the May/June 2026 intake open today, 13 May 2026, and will close on 17 May 2026 at 17:00 hrs.

The face-to-face interactive courses will be held according to the following schedule:

* Batch 1: 27 May to 29 May 2026 at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

* Batch 2: 29 May to 31 May 2026 at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

* Batch 3: 04 June to 06 June 2026 at Haridwar, Uttarakhand

* Batch 4: 06 June to 08 June 2026 at Haridwar, Uttarakhand

Eligibility Criteria and Selection Guidelines

Enrolment for the Level '1' Coaching Course is subject to specific criteria to ensure high-quality delivery:

Prerequisite: Candidates must have successfully passed the Hockey India Level 'Basic' Coaching Course.

Communication & Hardware: Candidates must be able to understand and communicate in English. It is mandatory to carry a personal laptop, iPad or personal computer to complete all level assignments.

Selection Process: Allocations will be made strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, incorporating the following core preferences:

Elite Experience: Preference will be given to athletes and coaches who have participated in the Olympic Games, Senior World Cup, Junior World Cup or Continental Events sanctioned by the AHF/FIH, subject to fulfilling the basic course prerequisite.

Gender Equality: In alignment with the core strategic values, preference will be given to women candidates to promote equal representation on the technical sidelines, subject to fulfilling the basic course prerequisite. (ANI)

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