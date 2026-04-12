Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 12 (ANI): Hockey Jharkhand successfully defended their title to emerge champions of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 in Ranchi, Jharkhand, after defeating Hockey Madhya Pradesh in a closely fought Division 'A' final, according to a release.

Meanwhile, the Hockey Association of Odisha secured the Bronze medal, overcoming Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the 3rd/4th place match.

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The summit clash lived up to expectations, with hosts Hockey Jharkhand edging past Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in a gripping encounter. Sugan Sanga (5') handed Jharkhand an early advantage by converting a penalty corner, but Nammi Geethasri (37') brought Madhya Pradesh back on level terms in the second half. With both teams locked at 1-1 and pushing hard for a winner, it was Sewani Kerketta (56') who rose to the occasion, netting a crucial field goal in the dying minutes to seal the title for the hosts.

Jharkhand's triumph was built on a flawless campaign, as they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. They topped Pool A with two wins from two matches before registering identical 2-0 victories in the quarter-final and semi-final against Hockey Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Hockey, respectively. Sandeepa Kumari emerged as their leading scorer, finishing the tournament with five goals.

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Earlier in the day, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Uttar Pradesh Hockey 4-2 in the 3rd/4th place match of Division 'A' to clinch the bronze medal.

Priyanka Minz (8', 18') starred with a brace, giving her side a strong early advantage with two well-taken field goals. Priya Princess Ekka (22') and Archana Kujur (27') further extended Odisha's lead, putting them firmly in control of the contest.

For Uttar Pradesh, captain Arika Kumari (29') pulled one back through a penalty stroke, while Mamta Kumari (58') converted a penalty corner in the dying minutes. However, Odisha's early dominance proved decisive as they secured a well-earned podium finish. (ANI)

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