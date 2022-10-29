Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 29 (ANI): Indian men's hockey defender Harmanpreet Singh said that he is thankful to International Hockey Federation (FIH) for presenting him with the 'Top Scorer Award' and dedicated it to his teammates.

Harmanpreet Singh on Friday was presented with the 'Top Scorer Award' along with a cash prize for being the leading goal-scorer in the FIH Men's Hockey Pro league 2021/22.

Having played 16 games in the last season, the 25-year-old had scored 18 goals, 14 of which had come from penalty corners. Harmanpreet had also taken his senior international goals tally past 100.

The drag-flicker was presented the award after FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2022-2023 encounter between India and New Zealand at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Accepting the honour, Harmanpreet Singh was quoted as saying in a Hockey India release, "I am thankful for the FIH for presenting me with the award and for recognising my efforts. I want to dedicate this to my teammates who have supported me throughout my sporting career and have helped me every step of the way."

Indian Men's Hockey Team had finished third in the tournament last season, after having picked 30 points in 16 games, just behind Netherlands and Belgium. With the start of the new season, Harmanpreet expressed hopes of winning the title this time around.

"With the start of the new season of FIH Pro League, I wish to continue to perform in the same vein of form and hope that this time, I can help the team in winning the title," he added.

The senior men's hockey team bounced back from being two goals behind to defeat New Zealand by 4-3 in its opening match of the FIH Pro League 2022-23 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

On Friday, Mandeep Mor (13'), captain Harmanpreet Singh (41') and Mandeep Singh (51', 56') netted goals for India while Sam Lane (22', 35'), Jake Smith (34') scored for New Zealand. (ANI)

