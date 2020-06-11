Sports News | Hope You Would Have Played Little Longer: Rohit to Yuvraj

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): "I hope you played little longer," said opening batsman Rohit Sharma as all-rounder Yuvraj Singh clocked his one year of retirement from all forms of cricket.

The World Cup-winning hero Yuvraj had shared a video to show his gratitude as fans continued to wish him on clocking one year of retirement.

Rohit commented on the tweet of Yuvraj, saying: "Wonderful memories together. I hope you played a little longer @YUVSTRONG12".

The Chandigarh-born cricketer captured the imagination of world cricket with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting.

A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting.

Big events brought out the best in him - be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at inaugural 2007 World Twenty20, or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup.

Yuvraj's entry into international cricket made everyone take a notice of his abilities. In just his second ODI, Yuvraj took on the Australian fast bowlers in an exhibition of fearless batting at Nairobi during the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy and it won him the Man of the Match award.

In the longest format of the game, Yuvraj had a special liking for Pakistan as he scored all his three centuries in the format against them - first on a green top in Lahore in 2004, second in Karachi in 2006 and third, his best of 169 in Bengaluru.

A testimony of his accomplished all-round abilities was the 2011 World Cup where Yuvraj became the first all-rounder to score over 300 runs and scalp 15 wickets in a single World Cup. The feat included four Man of the Match awards and Man of the Tournament for the 362 runs and 15 wickets.

A fighter to the core, Yuvraj battled all odds to return to the cricket field after successfully treating the rare germ cell tumour.

Yuvraj called time on his career after registering 11,778 runs across all three formats of the game and he also managed to scalp 148 wickets. (ANI)

