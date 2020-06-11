Michael Carberry Reveals How Calling Out Coach for Racism Ended His Career at County Club

Michael Carberry (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Many prominent athletes from all around the world raised their voice against racism following the death of African-American man George Floyd, after a white police officer knelt on his knee in Minneapolis, USA. Agonized by the incident, several cricketers like Darren Sammy, Jofra Archer and Chris Gayle revealed that they were also subjected to racial slurs. Joining the list, England cricketer Michael Carberry also recalled how calling out a coach for racism ended his career in a County club. The left-handed batsman also said that the repercussion faced by him is the main reason why most non-white cricketers like Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali don’t raise their voice against racism. Darren Sammy Alleges Racism in IPL: Here’s What We Know About the Latest Controversy in Cricket.

“If you ask Moeen (Ali) and Rash (Adil Rashid) about their issues in the game, understandably they are not going to come out and say, because they are in the set-up. This is the decision most Black people and people of colour have to make all the time. This thing is eating you inside every single day with what you hear in dressing rooms, what you see, the stuff people get away with and say to you,” Carberry said on the Cricket Badger podcast. Jofra Archer Supports Black Lives Matter Campaign, Says ‘Racism Is Not Okay.’

The 39-year-old also said that no player is amused by derogatory racist comments made against him. However, they are not taking action against that for the sake of their career.

“Can you see how unfair it is that someone on the daily has to keep accepting that stuff? I think other players who laugh it off want acceptance, they don’t want to get dropped, or put a left hook on that guy. Not hit him, but have a harsh word with him and say ‘Listen mate, don’t ever say that to me again’, because that guy may have a massive powerful influence in the team If you rub that person up the wrong way, that’s you done, that’s your career done. Everything you’ve worked towards, you’re done. Things circulate. ‘Carberry’s a bit fiery. The temperamental Black man. The angry Black man,” said the veteran of 6 Tests, 6 ODIs and 1 T20I.

Without naming the county club, Carberry revealed that his stint with a particular county side was ended after he called out the coach for making racist comments against him. Notably, the southpaw represented Surrey, Leicestershire, Kent and Hampshire in his career.

“I’ve almost come close to making a coach spit 32 out on the ground for stuff that he said to me,” he said. “‘I couldn’t see you in the dark’ and ‘What are the brothers having tonight? Bit of fried chicken and rice and peas tonight?’ I had to drag him out on the balcony and say ‘Listen, let me ask you something mate. How much time have you spent in Black company?’ said the former England batsman.

"And he literally wet his pants. He literally hung his head like a little child. Bear in mind, I’m putting my career [on the line], and it probably ended up being the final nail in my coffin in that club. I won’t name the club. But these are the things you have to weigh up when you things like this in your company,” he added.