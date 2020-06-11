Abhinav Bindra Releases Theme Song ‘Make a Mark’ for ‘Taking Refuge’ Project Which Supports Refugees (Watch Video)

Abhinav Bindra (Photo Credits: Getty)

Abhinav Bindra alongside Italian shooter Niccolo Campriani had started off Take a Refuge project which youth refugees ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Since then he has been helping out a few refugee shooters at the Padukone-Dravid Centre just outside Bangalore. Now, the noble project has finally got a theme song which is titled ‘Make a Mark’. Composed by Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej it gives you glimpses of the refugee lives and how their dreams are turning out to be true. The song also has a cameo of Abhinav Bindra and Niccolo Campriani. Abhinav Bindra Requests People to Stay Home and Help Delhi Police During COVID-19 Lockdown.

The song was launched on social media with a very heart-warming caption which spoke about how three shooters had picked up the sport without prior experience. Under this project, Bindra and Campriani are helping Khaoula, Luna and Mahdi to be a part of the Refugee Olympic team. This team made its first appearance at the Rio Olympics in 2016. He also praised Ricky Keg for capturing the essence of the project and they are looking forward to celebrating the power of sports. Check out the tweet below:

With no previous experience, Mahdi, Khaoula & Luna have picked up sport and have used it to give themselves purpose. @rickykej has contributed a beautiful song capturing the essence of the #MakeaMark project. @campriani &I look fwd to seeing people celebrate the power of sport! pic.twitter.com/V9yBBcrh5E — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) June 10, 2020

Prior to this, even International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach had written to Bindra and had praised him for taking up the cause. “As true Olympians and through your selfless action, you have demonstrated your greatness beyond the field of play. You can be proud of yourself," he wrote in the letter.