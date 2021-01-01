New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Three days after winning the ICC Men's T20I Player of the Decade award, Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan expressed gratitude and promised his fans "some more good performances" in the future.

Rashid was named the ICC Men's T20I Player of the Decade and featured in the T20I Team of the decade as well alongside Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Jasprit Bumrah

Rashid, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), thanked his fans for the love and support.

"So great full to be named in t20 decade team and being the t20 decade bowler. Thanks, everyone for your love and support throughout my career so far. Hopefully will have some more good memories and performances in the future LOVE YOU ALL," Rashid tweeted.

The Afghanistan spinner has an incredible record in the format, having scalped 89 wickets in 48 games, at an average of just 12.62.

With a strike-rate of 12.3, the No.1-ranked men's T20I bowler boasts a T20 career-best 5/3 against Ireland in 2017.

In the match against Ireland, the Irish batsmen were well on course for victory, until Rashid's devastating spell saw him pick up five wickets in just ten balls to completely swing the rain-affected game, as Ireland fell 17 runs short of their 11-over target of 111.

Rashid's economy rate is also exceptional, conceding 6.14 runs per over in T20Is. With the bat, in all forms of T20 cricket he's shown that he can play shots, and along with his match-winning capabilities with the ball, he's proved to be an asset to the side.

ICC's T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Lasith Malinga. (ANI)

