New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday expressed his disappointment at the lack of communication and the manner of his departure from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, saying that he did not even receive a phone call from the team.

Ahead of the auction, Chahal had said to Ravichandran Ashwin as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "Obviously, I want to go to RCB again." But the franchise did not even bid for him and he was purchased by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.5 crores, with Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad being a part of the bid battle as well.

"When I put my name up for the auction, they promised me that they will go all out for me," Chahal told Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube channel.

"I said okay, but then I was not picked, I was very angry for two-three days. When I played my first match for RR against RCB, I did not speak to anyone from RCB, not even the coaches," he added.

Chahal started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2011 and was bought by RCB in a 2014 auction. He went on to play 113 matches for them across eight seasons and even became their leading wicket-taker. But despite his immense contribution, he was not picked.

"Definitely, I felt very bad. My main journey started in 2014. I also felt very weird because I played for the franchise for eight years. I would also say that I got the India cap because of my performances for RCB because they gave me a chance to perform. From the very first match, Virat bhai showed trust in me," said the spinner.

"I heard things like, 'Yuzi ne bahut paise maang liye honge' [Yuzi must have asked for a lot of money]. Lot of such stuff was coming out. That is why I clarified in an interview that I had not asked for any specific amount. I know what I deserve. The worst thing, which I felt very bad about, was that I did not receive any phone call. No one even spoke to me. I think I played around 114 games for them. I could not understand what happened suddenly," he added.

During an interview with Ashwin, Chahal had also spoken of the amount he wanted to get in the auction. "I do not want to say I want [INR] 15 crore or something, eight crore is enough for me," he added.

Since joining the Royals, he has taken 48 wickets for the one-time champions in two seasons. He won the Purple Cap in RR's journey to finals in IPL 2022. Next year, he took 21 wickets and became the highest wicket-taker ever in IPL with 187 scalps. Royals, however, could not qualify for playoffs.

Chahal said that later he realised that things happen for good and a positive during his RR stint so far is that he has become a death overs bowler too.

"Anything can happen in the auction, and then I realised that it's okay, whatever happens, happens for good. The one plus point is that after coming to Rajasthan, I became a death bowler. At RCB, my overs were finished by the 16th or 17th over. Here, my cricket growth has improved by 5-10 per cent. That attachment is definitely there for RCB, but coming to Rajasthan has helped my cricket a lot," he said. (ANI)

