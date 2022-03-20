Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], March 20 (ANI): RoundGlass Punjab FC suffered their first defeat of the season against Sreenidi Deccan FC and in their bid to get back on track in the I-League, they face NEROCA FC on Sunday here at the Kalyani Stadium.

"Sreenidi were more direct in their approach and NEROCA will build up more patiently from the back. Regardless, we have to focus on our own game and play with the right intensity to get the win," said assistant coach Floyd Pinto.

Indian international Sumeet Passi scored his first goal for the club in the last game, playing at wing-back, adding to his growing repertoire of positions, having played as a forward and a winger previously.

"I would not say it is a disadvantage to be versatile as it is adding depth to your team. As long as I am playing, it does not matter," he said.

NEROCA FC were pegged back late on by Real Kashmir after squandering a 2-goal lead twice and their head coach W. Khogen Singh is expecting another tough test.

"We fell short a little bit in the physical department towards the end and their substitutions had a greater impact. We need to keep improving and against an experienced RoundGlass Punjab team, we will have to be at our best to get the three points," he said.

A number of NEROCA players have put in impressive performances so far this season and one of them is Ghanaian defender Ben Nash Quansah, who has been a rock at the back for the Imphal-based side.

"The club is like one big family and coming to play for them in the Hero I-League will be good for my career. It is a competitive league but as we have shown with our unbeaten start, we are a good team. The young Indian players have impressed me a lot and I hope they continue to play well." (ANI)

