Karachi, Feb 18 (PTI) Kyle Jamieson will replace injured pacer Lockie Ferguson in New Zealand's squad for the Champions Trophy after the ICC Event Technical Committee approved the change on the eve of their campaign-opener against Pakistan here on Wednesday.

Thirty-year-old Jamieson, who has played 13 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Ferguson was ruled out due to an injury to his right foot.

This will be Jamieson's first ODI match since playing against Bangladesh in September 2023, and the first international appearance after the first Test against South Africa in February last year.

Since that Test, the 30-year-old had to sit out of all the action because of stress fracture on the back.

The doctors had advised him year-long rest and recuperation.

The strapping pacer returned to competitive cricket through the Super Smash T20 in January for Canterbury.

Fellow pacer Ben Sears too made his return through the Super Smash and was drafted into the national squad for the ICC showpiece.

