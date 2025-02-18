WPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: In the match number five of the Women’s Premier League 2025 Gujarat Giants will be up against Mumbai Indians. This will be the third game of the season for Gujarat Giants while Mumbai Indians have thus far played just one. Gujarat Giants have won one and lost as many while Mumbai Indians have lost they solitary game they played. Meanwhile for GG-W vs MI-W live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. WPL LED Bail Rule Changed After Controversy During Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match in Women's Premier League 2025.

Gujarat Giants’ WPL 2025 campaign began with a defeat against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, in their second outing the Ashleigh Gardner-led side defeated UP Warriorz by six wickets.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, faced a defeat against Delhi Capitals in a last-ball thriller. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be looking to bounce back and collect two valuable points on the WPL 2025 points table. Check out Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match details and viewing options below.

When is GG-W vs MI-W Match in WPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Both teams will look for their first win in the WPL 2025 season when Gujarat Giants host Mumbai Indians in the fifth match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 on Tuesday, February 18. The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match will be played at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match viewing options below.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of GG-W vs MI-W Match in WPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels and Sports18 Khel TV channel. For Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of GG-W vs MI-W Match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website for free, as stated in Star Sports' social media handles. Both teams will be aiming to bonce back from the losses with Mumbai Indians slightly having edge in the upcoming match.

