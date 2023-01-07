Dubai [UAE], January 7 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the fixtures and venues for the warm-up matches ahead of the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

This historic event will see 16 teams compete in 41 matches between January 14 - 29, 2023 across four venues in Benoni and Potchefstroom.

Participating teams will play two official warm-up matches on 9 and 11 January 2023 in four venues around the Gauteng province, namely, St Stithians College, Steyn City School, Tuks Oval and Hammanskraal Oval.

Braamfischerville was initially earmarked as one of the venues, but wet outfields caused by persistent inclement weather in the province in the last few weeks resulted in the matches being moved to Steyn City School.

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Fixtures

India will play Australia in its warmup match on January 9 at Steyn City School. Scotland will face the United States of America on the same day at St Stithians College.

India's arch-rival Pakistan will also be in action on January 9 at Tuks Oval while Indonesia will also take on Zimbabwe at Hammanskraal Oval.

In the afternoon of January 9th, the United Arab Emirates will play Sri Lanka at St Stithians College, hosts South Africa will meet Bangladesh at Steyn City School, New Zealand will square against Rwanda at the Tuks Oval and the last match of the day will pit West Indies against England at the Hammanskraal Oval.

India will lock horns with Bangladesh in its second warm-up game at St Stithians College on January 11 for the first game of the day. In the second game, the United States of America will be up against the United Arab Emirates at Steyn City School.

England will face Indonesia at Tuks Oval for the third match of the day. Rwanda will be up against Ireland at the Hammanskraal Oval in the day's fourth warm-up game.

Hosts South Africa will take on Australia at the St Stithians College in the fifth of the match day. Sri Lanka will have the challenge of Scotland against them at Steyn City School in the sixth match.

Zimbabwe will be pitted against the West Indies in the seventh match of the day at the Tuks Oval while the last warm-up game will see Pakistan square off against New Zealand at the Hammanskraal Oval. (ANI)

