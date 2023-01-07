A new looking Indian team will be hoping to wrap up the series against Sri Lanka when the two sides meet in Rajkot for the decider. The Men in Blue have a brilliant record when it comes to bilateral series at home hence the loss against Sri Lanka in the second game came as a surprise to many. The Indian bowlers looked way off the mark in the game and it was courtesy of their batting unit that a certain level of competitiveness was achieved in the contest. Asian champions Sri Lanka have played to their true potential so far and not for their poor top order showing in the first match, they would have wrapped up the series by now. They will be the confidant of the two teams heading into the decider. India versus Sri Lanka will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app from 7:00 PM IST. Rohit Sharma Hits the Gym Ahead of IND vs SL ODI Series, Shares Training Video on Instagram (Watch Video).

Arshdeep Singh had a shocking game where he struggled with overstepping many times. He could be replaced by Harshal Patel in the playing eleven. Axar Patel was brilliant with both bat and bowl and is the key player for India in the 3rd game. Skipper Hardik Pandya is having a very quiet series compared to the high standards he sets for himself and India will hope the big man delivers on the big occasion.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka is winning plenty of admirers with his hard-hitting game and it is a surprise he has not been picked in the IPL auction. Kusal Mendis is another important player for the Lankans and if the duo find form again, the island nation will score big. The bowling unit will once again be led by Wanindu Hasaranga, a wicket-taking option at any stage of the game.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2023? Know Date Time and Venue

India will take on Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I, today January 07, 2023. The match will commence at 7.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Saurashtra Cricket Association Ground, Rajkot. Indian Cricket Team Gets Grand Reception As They Arrive in Rajkot Ahead of the 3rd T20I Against Sri Lanka (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2023 on TV?

Star Sports network currently have the broadcasting rights to India vs Sri Lanka T20I series and they will provide a live telecast of the match in India. If you want to watch the live telecast, you can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD. You can also enjoy the IND vs SL 3rd T20I in regional languages in Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. DD Sports will also provide the live telecast of the match to the DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2023?

The broadcasting rights for the ongoing India vs Sri Lanka T20 series are with Star Sports Network and they will be proving live streaming of the match in India. If you want to watch the live streaming of the match, you can tune into Disney+Hotstar. It will be a keenly contested game but the visitors should claim a surprise series win here.

