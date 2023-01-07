Real Madrid will be looking to go to the top of the LaLiga points table albeit temporarily when they take on Villareal in an away game. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have 38 points from 15 games with the Catalonians currently leading on goal difference. Real Madrid head into this fixture on the back of a win in the Copa Del Rey and the team is high on confidence at the moment with it being active in all competition. Opponents Villareal are 7th in the table and new manager Quique Setien has done a remarkable job in stabilizing the club post the departure of Unai Emery to England with Aston Villa. They are on a five-game unbeaten run and can be a difficult team to face at home. Villareal versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Voot app from 8:45 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Famous Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah Who Recently Performed in FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony (See Pics).

Francis Coquelin is a major doubt for the game due to a knock suffered while Giovani Lo Celso is a long term absentee with a hamstring problem. Geronimo Rulli is all set to join Ajax and has been left out of the match day squad. Dani Parejo is the key man in midfield as he can open opposition defences with his passing range. Arnaut Danjuma will lead the attack for the hosts with Alex Baena slotting in behind him.

Lucas Vazquez will continue to feature in place of Dani Carvajal at full back while Eder Militao and Davide Alaba form the center-back pairing. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos will return to Real Madrid where the young Auriel Tchouameni will also be present. Karim Benzema is the talisman of the team and his goals have been crucial for the away team to flourish off late in all competitions.

When is Villarreal vs Real Madrid, LaLiga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Villarreal are set to face Real Madrid in their next LaLiga 2022-23 fixture today, January 07. The match will commence at 8.45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal. Cristiano Ronaldo Applauds Anderson Talisca's Goal in Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League Match While Working Out in Gym (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Villarreal vs Real Madrid, LaLiga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom 18 Network currently have the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2022-23 in India. So you can watch the live telecast of the match between Villarreal and Real Madrid on Sports 18 and Sports 18HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Villarreal vs Real Madrid, LaLiga 2022-23 Football Match?

The Broadcasting rights of LaLiga 2022-23 in India are with Viacom 18 Network. If you want to watch the live streaming of the match, you may tune into the Voot Select app and website. Jio users can enjoy the live streaming of this game on Jio TV. It will be a tough game for Real Madrid and it will not be a surprise if it ends in a scored draw.

