Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 12 (ANI): The Desert Vipers began their International League T20 (ILT20) campaign with a seven-wicket victory against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Half-centuries from Dan Lawrence and Sam Curran ensured the Vipers would comfortably surmount their target of 167. Dan Lawrence powered his way to 70 runs in 39 balls, while Sam Curran remained unbeaten on 50 from 37 deliveries.

Earlier in the day, the Vipers won the toss and elected to field first. Phil Salt anchored the innings with an unbeaten half-century of 71 runs that came in 49 balls. Alishan Sharafu contributed with a vital knock of 46 runs while Andre Russell provided the finishing flourish with a quick-fire innings of 30 runs.

The Desert Vipers' run chase started well as they put on 46 runs in the powerplay. Fakhar Zaman looked to be in good form, cracking three boundaries and a six in his innings of 23 runs before he was scalped by Andre Russell in the 5th over. Soon after, Alex Hales' cautious knock of 10 runs came to an end at the hands of Sunil Narine in the 8th over to leave the Vipers at 56/2.

Dan Lawrence and Sam Curran then combined to script a match winning partnership of 95 runs in 59 balls. Lawrence led the way with 71 runs along with four sixes and five boundaries. Meanwhile Sam Curran notched up a half-century in 37 deliveries, but his innings comprised very few risks with only two fours and a six.

Shahid Bhutta ended the massive partnership with the wicket of Dan Lawrence in the 18th over. With 16 runs needed, Sherfane Rutherford joined Sam Curran at the crease as the Vipers comfortably reached their target in 18.4 overs, finishing at 168/3.

In the first innings, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had a contrasting powerplay. Kyle Mayers was scalped by Mohammad Amir, while Joe Clarke was cleaned up by Lockie Ferguson to leave the Knight Riders in trouble at 19/2 in 4.1 overs.

Opener Phil Salt took the onus of carrying the Knight Riders forward as he remained unbeaten with 71 runs. Salt carved four sixes and five fours in his 49-ball innings.

Michael Pepper was run out after a brief contribution of 11 runs to make way for Alishan Sharafu. Sharafu buttressed Salt with a crucial knock of 46 runs in 34 balls. Following Sharafu's departure, it was Andre Russell who provided the innings with a much-needed surge, smashing 30 runs in just 14 deliveries. Russell hammered two fours and three sixes before he was run out to help the Knight Riders post 166/5 in 20 overs.

Speaking on his innings and his broader experience at the DP World ILT20, Player of the Match, Dan Lawrence said, "The situation was quite nice to come into, knowing I had to give myself time. From the hotel to how the coaches treat you, this is probably the most professional set-up."

Reflecting on the loss, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' skipper Sunil Narine said, "We did well to get back in the game. We had a tough powerplay and we obviously wanted more runs. The key was the difference in the first six overs."

Brief Scores: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 166/5 in 20 overs (Phil Salt 71*, Alishan Sharafu 46, Lockie Ferguson 1/26) vs Desert Vipers 168/3 in 18.4 overs (Dan Lawrence 70, Sam Curran 50*, Andre Russell 1/15). (ANI)

