Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh caught up with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of ILT20 2025 on Saturday, January 11. The former Pakistan national cricket team pacer, who was among the many popular names to grace the event, shared a video of his and Harbhajan Singh's interaction with the actor at the event. The former pacer, also fondly known as the 'Rawalpindi Express' by fans for his sheer pace, shared a picture of his interaction with the Kabir Singh star and wrote, "Keep doing wonders like you did in Kabir Singh." SA20 Commissioner Graeme Smith Criticises UAE’s ILT20, Says ‘Such Leagues Are Not Good as There’s No Investment Back Into Local Cricket’.

Shoaib Akhtar, Harbhajan Singh Meet Shahid Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Akhtar (@imshoaibakhtar)

Shoaib Akhtar Shares Pic With Shahid Kapoor

Lovely meeting you @shahidkapoor after a long time. Keep doing wonders like you did in #KabirSingh. pic.twitter.com/VkuXIcIa62 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)