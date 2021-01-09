Sydney [Australia], January 9 (ANI): Dismissals of Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari in the first session of day three of the ongoing third Test derailed India's position against Australia on Saturday here at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

At the interval, India's score reads 180/4, still trailing the hosts by 158 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant are currently unbeaten on 42 and 29 respectively. The first session saw 84 runs being scored from 34 overs.

Resuming day three at 96/2, Pujara and Rahane managed to add 21 more runs to the overnight score before Pat Cummins clean bowled Rahane (22) in the 55th over of the innings.

Vihari was the next on the crease but was tied down by the Aussies soon after. The right-handed batsman faced 38 balls for his four runs and was sent back to the pavilion via a run-out while looking for a quick single, and India was reduced to 142/4 in the 68th over of the innings. Josh Hazlewood showed a remarkable piece of fielding to dismiss Vihari.

Pujara then joined wicket-keeper Pant in the middle, and the duo ensured that the visitors did not lose any more wickets before the lunch interval and the team went into the break with six wickets in hand.

India had bundled out Australia for 338 in the first innings. Steve Smith top-scored for the hosts as he played an innings of 131 runs while Ravindra Jadeja scalped four wickets for the visitors. After bundling out Australia, Shubman Gill scored a half-century and along with Rohit Sharma, he stitched a 70-run opening stand.

Brief Scores: Australia 338; India 180/4 (Cheteshwar Pujara 42*, Rishabh Pant 29*, Pat Cummins 2-24). (ANI)

