Adelaide [Australia], December 16 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli feels overcoming the "lethal" Australian bowling attack is going to be challenging for the visitors in the four-match Test series which gets underway on Thursday.

"Last time when we were around it was a great series for us. I know you and David didn't play but we played against this bowling attack which was as lethal as you've had in the last few years. Continuous to be the same," Kohli told Australia batsman Steve Smith in a video posted by BCCI.

India had clinched the Test series 2-1 in 2018 in the absence of David Warner and Smith. The Indian skipper said if they want to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy the visitors have to overcome a number of challenges.

Kohli admitted that with Warner and Smith's inclusion, they will be up against a strong Australian side.

"So that definitely going to be a challenge for us and we would like to overcome. We know what to expect from Starc, Pat, Josh, and Lyon," said Kohli

"So that's a challenge for us and when you and Warner come back the team will be stronger, that will be another challenge. I think it's great for world cricket and you guys have a stronger squad that allows us to test ourselves again," he added.

The first Test of the four-match series between Australia and India, beginning on December 17, will be played at the Adelaide Oval and it will be a day-night contest.

Australia has the best record in day-night Tests as the side has not lost a single match that has been played with the pink ball. (ANI)

