Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 15 (ANI): Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) on Monday said that they will refund ticket prices for the last three T20Is between India and England as the remainder of the series will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in the country and as a result, it has been decided that the remaining three T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be played behind closed doors.

"Due to rise in the number of Corona cases, we at GCA have decided in consultation with BCCI, the matches will be played closed door and not allow the spectators in the ground during T20 Internationals to be played between India and England at Ahmedabad. We will form the policy for the refund of money to the spectators, who have already purchased the tickets for these three T20's. Those who have received complimentary tickets are requested not to visit the stadium," GCA, Vice President, Dhanraj Nathwani said in a statement.

England and Wales Cricket Board also issued a statement and said, "We have just received confirmation that the remaining T20I matches will take place without spectators. We have also seen the statement by the Vice-President of the Gujarat Cricket Association confirming the fact. Aside from meaning there will be considerably less noise in the stadium it doesn't materially affect us as we remain in our bubble and even when crowds were in attendance we never came into contact with any of them, and the ball was sanitised whenever it was hit into the stands."

As many as 25,320 new COVID-19 cases and 16,637 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. The total count of cases in the country has reached 1,13,59,048, including 2,10,544 active cases and 1,09,89,897 recoveries. The death toll stands at 1,58,607 including 161 in the last 24 hours.

In the first T20I, a total of 67,200 people turned up to watch the match while in the second T20I, more than 66,352 turned up at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Ishan Kishan's 56, along with an unbeaten 73 from skipper Virat Kohli, helped India chase down the 165-run target in the second T20I of the five-match series.

With this win, the hosts levelled the five-match series 1-1. In the second T20I, India had decided to hand debuts to Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. (ANI)

