Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 13 (ANI): India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday got his first five-wicket haul in Test, while playing in India.

Bumrah achieved the feat on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka, here in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Indian pacer scalped five wickets and registered figures of 5/24 to bundle out Sri Lanka for 109.

Bumrah dismissed Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, and Lasith Embuldeniya.

India is currently leading 186 runs with batters Rohit Sharma and Hanuma Vihari standing unbeaten at the crease. (ANI)

