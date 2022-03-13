PSG are in a downward spiral at the moment as they have lost three of their last four games in all competitions and have been recently knocked out of the Champions League. To end this run, Mauricio Pochettino might be looking to make some changes to his starting XI as they face Bordeaux in Ligue 1, including benching one of his top three in Lionel Messi, Neymar or Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid 3-1 PSG, UCL 2021-22: Karim Benzema Nets Hat Trick As Los Blancos Advance (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

PSG always compete to win every game and every competition they are a part of. However, in space of few weeks the Parisians have been knocked out of the domestic cup and the Champions League. They still have a healthy lead in Ligue 1, but winning the league title is the minimum requirement. And with the team failing to reach its potential, some serious changes could be made in hope of a statement. Lionel Messi Incensed at Marco Verratti for Not Passing to Him During PSG’s Defeat to Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League (Watch Video).

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight In PSG vs Bordeaux?

Lionel Messi has been an undisputed starter when fit for PSG but the Argentine skipper has had periods of inconsistent performances. Despite being one of the most creative players in the team, the 35-year-old has struggled to find the back of the net at regular intervals, managing just two goals in 17 Ligue 1 appearances.

The Argentina star has also struggled with injuries this season. He has been either left out of the squad entirely or substituted midway due to a muscle issue. However, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has managed to remain in better conditions in recent weeks starting most of the matches.

Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping for a statement from his team and is likely to once again bank on his star frontmen. Lionel Messi is expected to start the game and play a crucial part, given more so after Angel di Maria’s injury against Real Madrid.

